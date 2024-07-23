Rantau Panjang WTP resumes operations, three others remain shut

PETALING JAYA: The temporary shutdown of four major water treatment plants (WTPs) due to odour pollution saw a slight reprieve as the Rantau Panjang plant resumed operations, said Air Selangor.

In a Facebook post, the state water company said the shutdown was necessitated by an odour pollution incident detected in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah, leading to widespread water supply disruptions across multiple regions.

“As of 6pm, the Rantau Panjang WTP has commenced operation.

However, the water sampling tests for the Sungai Selangor phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 WTPs still recorded a reading of 1 TON (threshold odour number),“ the post stated.

As reported earlier, the temporary shutdown of these critical WTPs has resulted in unscheduled water disruptions across seven Air Selangor regions including Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, and Kuala Selangor.

Air Selangor has since implemented emergency measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers has been mobilised to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral service centres during this period of unscheduled water supply disruption.

“Air Selangor will provide updates progressively from time to time through all mediums, especially the mass media,“ it added.

Consumers can check the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, X, call the Contact Centre at 15300, or visit www.airselangor.com for official updates.