Housewife claims trial to abusing nine-year-old stepson

KOTA BHARU: A housewife was charged in the Sessions Court today with two counts of confining her nine-year-old stepson, causing him injuries between July 10 and 12.

Nor Hidayah Che Awang, 37, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

She was charged with abusing the boy, causing injuries to his head, body, and face at a house in Jalan Taman Yik Perdana Kok Lanas here, between 1 pm on July 10 and 3 pm on July 12.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2011 (Act 611), which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to RM50,000 or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan led the prosecution, and lawyer Ahmad Adha Amir Yasser Amri appeared for the accused.

Earlier, Siti Edabayu did not offer bail due to the seriousness of the crime, which caused the victim to experience trauma.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Adha Amir pleaded for a lower bail since the accused has promised not to interfere with witnesses and will comply with all regulations set by the court.

The court set bail at RM12,000 with one surety and required the accused to report to the nearest police station.

The case is fixed for mention on Aug 26.