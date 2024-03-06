Police record statements from three individuals in Zayn Rayyan murder probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has recorded the statements of three individuals, including the former babysitter of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, today, to help in the investigations into his murder in December last year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the police summoned these individuals to record their statements, to complete the investigation.

He said that police called the former babysitter and two members of the victim’s family to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigations.

“The possibility of calling more people after this will depend on the questioning,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the police seized the mobile phones of Zayn Rayyan’s parents per standard operating procedures (SOP) in carrying out such an investigation.

On June 1, Zayn Rayyan’s parents were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation of the murder case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.