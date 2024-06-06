PETALING JAYA: Police are looking to extend the remand of murdered autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s parents to assist in an investigaton.

Harian Metro reported that the parents’ current remand expires tomorrow, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

“We will apply to extend the remand tomorrow,“ he confirmed.

When asked whether a confession has been made, Hussein said that the case remains under investigation.

Zayn’s parents were earlier remanded for seven days from Saturday (June 1) until Friday (June 7) under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, it was reported that former deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Fahmi Abd Moin was appointed by the six year old’s parents’ family as the new lawyer representing them.

Fahmi said that he would attend the upcoming trial at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 7) if their remand was extended.

The couple’s previous lawyer withdrew himself off the case as he was focused on other ongoing cases.

Autopsy results confirmed that Zayn was murdered after discovering wound marks on his neck and body consistent with a criminal act.

A police report was made on the child’s disappearance by his family at 6.30pm the day before his body was found at a creek around 200 metres from his residence at around 10pm on December 6 2023.

