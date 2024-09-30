Court sets 12 days in January next year for hearing of Israeli man charged with possession of firearms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today fixed 12 days in January next year for the trial of Israeli Avitan Shalom who is charged with two counts of trafficking six firearms and possessing 200 rounds of ammunition in a hotel room here.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin set Jan 6 to 9, Jan 13 to 16 and Jan 20 to 23 to hear the case after Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam requested the court to reschedule the trial dates, which was earlier set to begin today.

“The prosecution will call 30 witnesses, “ said Mohamad Mustaffa.

The court also vacated the dates, Oct 1 to 3 and Oct 7 to 11, that were set earlier for the hearing.

At today’s proceedings, Avitan was represented by lawyer Sreekant Pillai.

On the first charge, Shalom was alleged in possession of a box containing eight Shell Shock NAS3 9mm bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three firearms without a permit.

The charge was framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206) which provides for a maximum imprisonment of seven years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both if convicted.

He was also charged with trafficking firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19 (Serial Number AEGS286); Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Austrian Glock 17 Gen4 9x19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

The charge, framed under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37), provides a minimum of 30 years imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Both the offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 this year.