$!Azbil to Exhibit at Data Centre World Asia 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Silver sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2024. Part of Tech Week Singapore, Asia’s largest technology event, the 10th anniversary edition is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on October 9 and 10, 2024. This year, DCWA has doubled in size, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions from the world’s leading tech and data center suppliers and solution providers, including Azbil.

As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its relationships with key players in the Southeast Asian data centre industry at this influential technology event. Azbil seeks to expand its network, explore further collaborations and increase its market presence across the region.

Azbil will demonstrate its latest Building Automation solutions, with a particular focus on its chiller plant digital twin and intelligent building management system. These innovative technologies enable data center professionals to improve operational performance, ensure reliability, and enhance sustainability by optimizing energy use across data center infrastructures.