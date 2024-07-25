Crime analyst calls for stricter enforcement to tackle cyberattacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Strict enforcement and penalties against individuals who commit cyberattacks need to be implemented to curb the situation from escalating further, says crime analyst Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim.

He opined that the issue needed serious attention as cybercrime in the country was very serious and had become increasingly complex.

“The country has laws, regulations, and penalties, but if enforcement is not carried out seriously, the threat to the nation will continue. The Cyber Security Act has been established and is still new, so I don’t see us using this Act seriously yet.

“Enforcement is not being practiced thoroughly. Investigations, prosecutions, and arrests need to be conducted so that those who want to access and hack data will be wary because we are serious about implementing the Act.

“(We need to) reexamine the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure they are accurate and effective because proving cyberattacks is not easy and requires many specifications in the investigation,“ he said during the Ruang Bicara programme produced by Bernama TV tonight.

Shahul Hamid stressed that the laws should be re-evaluated to determine whether they are sufficient or need improvement to effectively address cyberattacks.

“We need to conduct serious investigations and prosecute offenders with heavier charges. If there are weaknesses in enforcement, we may need to amend sections and penalties for the offenders.

“For example, recently, netizens were dissatisfied with the maximum RM100 fine imposed on a welfare home owner for intentionally using abusive language, which led to the death of an influencer. This involves people’s dignity and other such matters,“ he said.

Additionally, he suggested that social media users be educated to handle and identify cyber threats and scams.

“We need to educate users on best security practices. This education must start from home through parents, then move to the school level and beyond. Children are already proficient with phones, they are smart and can access various websites, so education needs to come from home first.

“This includes scam crimes. Malaysians are easily deceived; a little pleading, and they immediately hand over what they have. Be cautious when using social media, if someone you don’t know contacts you, immediately stop the conversation,“ he said.