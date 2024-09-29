CUEPACS encourages civil servants to opt for SSPA

PORT DICKSON: A small group of civil servants remain hesitant to opt for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) effective Dec 1, says Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat.

He urged these individuals to agree to the scheme, stressing that it did not entail any disadvantages, adding that CUEPACS would continue to monitor the situation to ensure everything ran smoothly.

“Some are still hesitant, but the principle is simple: salary increases. There are no reductions, though some groups may get more, some may get an equivalent amount, and some will remain in the same range.

“The important thing is that this new scheme brings no losses, so there is no need to hesitate. Just sign and enjoy better pay,“ he told reporters after officiating the World Environmental Health Day celebration here today.

Adnan said that the SSPA was seen as an improvement over the SSM, which had been in use since 2002, and if there were any shortcomings in the service scheme, CUEPACS would continue negotiating with the government through the Public Service Department (JPA).

Meanwhile, Adnan also urged the government to consider adding at least 1,000 new positions for Environmental Health Officers (PKP) and Assistant Environmental Health Officers (PPKP).

He said that this was crucial to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 [Act 852], which would be gazetted and enforced on Oct 1.

“Currently, we have only 5,000 PKP and PPKP enforcement officers nationwide, which is insufficient and results in them being overburdened with their existing tasks,“ he said.