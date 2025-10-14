ASEAN ministers welcome Trump’s Gaza peace plan as crucial step

PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN Foreign Ministers have welcomed the agreement between Hamas and Israel on the first phase of US President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

They described it as a crucial step toward achieving a permanent end to hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministers commended Trump for his continued leadership and sustained efforts to end the war.

“We further appreciate the important role and collective efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as other partners in facilitating the mediation and implementation of the comprehensive plan,“ the statement read.

The ministers acknowledged this development marks a crucial step toward ending the conflict and preventing further suffering.

They said it would ensure the release of all hostages and detainees while enabling full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The plan would also support Gaza’s reconstruction and realisation of Palestinian rights to self-determination and statehood.

“We call upon the concerned parties to fully adhere to the agreed terms and urge for its swift and comprehensive implementation,“ it stated.

The ministers called upon the international community to seize this momentum to resume the peace process based on the two-state solution.

This should be in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

They emphasised the need for a permanent ceasefire and immediate, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those in need.

The ministers also called for continuation and strengthening of UNRWA’s role and mandate.

They urged immediate commencement of reconstruction efforts in Gaza to help rebuild Palestinian lives and protect their dignity. – Bernama