MP proposes moratorium on medical insurance premium hikes from 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin has proposed a moratorium on all medical insurance premium increases starting from the end of 2026.

She suggested the freeze should begin after the current 10% ceiling on premium adjustments expires.

The moratorium would remain until full implementation of the Diagnosis-Related Group system across public and private healthcare sectors.

“This move is expected to encourage insurance companies and private hospitals to invest their time and resources in assisting the government to fully implement the DRG system,“ she said during the Budget 2026 debate in Parliament.

Yeo warned that without controlling private healthcare inflation, more patients would shift from private to public healthcare.

She added this measure would pressure insurance companies to manage claims and blacklist parties imposing excessive charges.

Yeo also proposed expanding the Corporate Green Power Programme to include existing electricity consumers rather than limiting it to new demand only.

“This policy would stimulate renewable energy growth and help multinational companies meet carbon targets,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad urged the government to expedite approval of the National Climate Change Bill.

He said the initial draft is complete and ready for tabling in Parliament.

“The implementation of Carbon Tax, set to begin next year, requires the National Climate Change Bill,“ he stated. – Bernama