Cultivating confidence through dance

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 25 years ago, a Tamil school in Bangsar was in dire need of books, stationery, computers and tutoring in English, Mathematics and other subjects.

Some doctors, lawyers and other professionals decided to pitch in and purchase what was needed for them as most of the primary and secondary school students there were from poor families.

However, while giving the school the equipment it needed was important, the students perceived tutoring as merely an extension of their schooling.

This is where the Mahavidya Dance Theatre, founded in 2001 by Sheela Raghavan, entered the scene. An accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer, she started teaching the pupils dance to give them a sense of belonging.

“I have always believed dance can be a unifying channel that would give them the self-confidence and pride they needed.

“It was tough at first as we had to convince parents to send their children for classes although they were free and held just once a week for beginners. We were also short of money for their costumes, which includes silk sarees, imitation jewellery, anklets and other items required for public performances.”

Sheela said some people looked at her dancers with disdain because of this. But saree shops chipped in and so did those that sold imitation jewellery and other items so the children could be properly attired.

The Mahavidya Dance Theatre is unique in that Sheela teaches the Vazhuvoor style, which is one of the four original styles of Bharatanatyam.

Soon, word spread and before long, the dance theatre was invited to put on shows, which Sheela gladly accepted. Bharatanatyam opened the children to a world of performing arts and music they previously did not know existed.

“One could see the transformation in the children once they were on stage. They beamed with pride as they danced to script and put on flawless performances that were appreciated by the audience.”

The self-confidence of the children grew to the point that even their studies improved. Seeing this, children from more well-off families were also sent to learn Bharatanatyam from her.

On average, Sheela puts on about two performances a month and more during auspicious Hindu festivals such as Deepavali, Navarathiri (a nine-day Hindu festival in honour of the Goddess Durga) and others.

“Over the years, I have trained more than 300 dancers. The number seems small for that many years, but there are only about 20 students at each intake.”

Today, the senior students she taught years ago are being trained to teach as they have vast experience as Bharatanatyam dancers, having performed in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries.

The Mahavidya Dance Theatre will be showcasing a performance called “Reflections”, which combines theatre, Bharatanatyam and folk dances, and multimedia projections with English subtitles, so the audience can follow the storyline.

The event will take place over two nights on July 5 and 6 at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre.

“Reflections brings to life the legendary tale of Garuda, the part-eagle and part-human who is king of the birds, according to Hindu mythology. He is also the vehicle for Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe.

“In one tale, Garuda seeks the nectar of immortality and our performance reimagines the deity seeking the counsel of his guru as he sets out on his quest.”

Sheela said the 20 dancers who will be performing over the two days include her senior students, who have made good in their lives and careers.

“They have graduated in actuarial science, accounting and finance, psychology and other disciplines and are returning to perform for a good cause.”

For more details and to attend the performance, please contact Mahavidya Dance Theatre on Instagram or Facebook, or reach them via WhatsApp at 016-225 6993.

Proceeds from tickets priced at RM38 will go towards supporting arts education for underprivileged children in the Klang Valley.