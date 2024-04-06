Customs enforcement assistant faces 90 counts of accepting bribes

KOTA BHARU: A Royal Malaysian Customs Department enforcement assistant was charged in the Sessions Court today with 90 counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM84,400.

Ahmad Emin Nazrul Ahmad Nazrin, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Dazuki Ali.

He allegedly accepted the bribes totalling RM84,400 through 90 transactions between May 20, 2017, and Sept 3, at a Maybank branch in Kota Bharu.

According to the charges, Ahmad Emin Nazrul received the bribes from the owner of Kalos Enterprise through online money transfers, as an inducement to refrain from inspecting the company’s cargo trucks at KLIA.

He is charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and could face up to 20 years in prison or a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Afif Ali appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Adhwa’ Afiqah Mohd Azmi.

DPP Mohd Afif requested the court to set bail at RM40,000 with additional conditions for the accused to report monthly to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, refrain from contacting any witnesses, and prohibited from accessing the customs computer data system related to the case.

However, lawyer Adhwa’ Afiqah sought a lower bail citing his client’s family circumstances saying he has three children, his wife is unemployed, and she is also caring for his ailing mother.

The court granted bail at RM20,000 with one surety, and agreed to the additional conditions.

The next case mention is scheduled for July 21.