Customs revenue collection reaches RM41.68 billion as of August

KUALA LUMPUR: The total revenue collection of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has reached RM41.68 billion as of Aug 31 this year

The revenue was higher than in the same period last year, which was RM36.13 billion, said the director-general of Malaysian Customs, Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin.

“This is a remarkable achievement and it shows that JKDM is on the right track. (Our) strategy has yielded results,“ she said in the Ruang Bicara programme produced by BERNAMA TV tonight.

Commenting on this year’s revenue collection target, she expressed confidence that JKDM will be able to achieve the target set by the Ministry of Finance, which is RM56 billion.

In the past year, JKDM managed to collect revenue of RM55.1 billion, three percent higher than the projected rate.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has successfully resolved 5,196 cases, seizing goods with a total value, including duties and taxes, amounting to RM1.25 billion in the first eight months of this year

Director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said this achievement reflects a 42.47 per cent increase in value compared to RM884.26 million during the same period last year.

“Among the notable successes this year was the seizure of 15 containers carrying 150.26 million cigarettes, 30 tons of tobacco, and 32.5 tons of plastic waste, collectively valued at RM118.18 million, Anis Rizana shared during the Ruang Bicara programme on BERNAMA TV tonight.

Having completed one year as head of JKDM, Anis Rizana attributed this success to significant reforms and enforcement strategies implemented within the department.

She also highlighted a pivotal case involving the seizure of 622 kilograms of methamphetamine by the Australian Border Force (ABF) from Malaysia to Australia on Oct 12 last year, describing it as one of the department’s most significant challenges.

“From that moment, I realised the challenge was to build a strong team capable of efficiently collecting revenue, facilitating trade, and controlling the borders with agility and integrity,“ she said.

Among the improvements implemented were 100 per cent inspections of import and export containers at all ports of entry, particularly in Port Klang, along with the introduction of the Import Export Support Document System (SDSIE).

She added that the SDSIE was launched in Port Klang, Selangor, in the second quarter of this year, with plans for a nationwide rollout in stages.

This “seamless trade facilitation” initiative aims to prevent any individual from holding excessive power over the Customs Form screening process, thereby streamlining operations for importers and shipping agents.

In addition, Anis Rizana said 66 high-tech scanning machines utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology were deployed nationwide to enhance merchandise inspection efficiency and combat smuggling activities.

“Twenty-four Proton X70 concession vehicles have been procured and dispatched to the JKDM Sabah Zone, along with 20 new Narcotic Detection Dogs deployed across Malaysia. Having adequate assets significantly enhances our operational efficiency,“ she said.

Anis Rizana added that several international agreements have been signed with countries like Singapore and Japan.

She also noted that JKDM has been officially appointed as the Audit Committee Representative for the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in the Asia-Pacific region, effective from July 2024 to June 2026.