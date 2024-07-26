Customs seize luxury vehicles, contraband ciggies worth over RM4.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized 16 luxury vehicles and 1.2 million sticks of contraband cigarettes worth over RM4.5 million in two raids in the federal capital and Pahang recently.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said the luxury cars, including Audi and Mercedes-Benz models, were seized in a raid on a licensed warehouse in Jalan Pahang, Setapak here, on June 24.

“We believe these cars have been stored beyond the permitted 48-month storage period and the importer is suspected of failing to declare the vehicles, which have unpaid taxes, to JKDM,” she told a press conference today.

She said the total value of the seized vehicles was estimated at RM1.2 million, with taxes and import duties of around RM2.35 million.

According to Norlela, imported vehicles’ taxes should be settled within four years of their arrival at the port, but some parties failed to do so and continued to store them in licensed warehouses.

In a separate case, JKDM successfully thwarted the distribution of contraband cigarettes during a raid on a terrace house in Taman Shahzan, Kuantan, Pahang on July 13.

“These cigarettes are believed to have been brought in from a neighbouring country through illegal routes,” she said, adding that the seized items, including taxes, were valued at RM970,000.

The investigations into these cases were carried out under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Norlela also called on the public to assist JKDM in combating smuggling crimes, particularly those involving cigarettes, alcohol, fireworks, drugs and vehicles, and advised against engaging in such activities.

“Smuggling not only leads to revenue loss for the country but also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” she said.