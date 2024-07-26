  1. World

Barack Obama says he and his wife support Harris in presidential race

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the phone with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas endorse Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate in this still image taken from a video released on July 26, 2024. Harris for President campaign/Handout via REUTERSU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the phone with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas endorse Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate in this still image taken from a video released on July 26, 2024. Harris for President campaign/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Former US president Barack Obama said on Friday that he and his wife, Michelle, expressed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, reported Sputnik.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic president of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,“ the former president wrote on X. - Bernama, Sputnik