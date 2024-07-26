Barack Obama says he and his wife support Harris in presidential race

MOSCOW: Former US president Barack Obama said on Friday that he and his wife, Michelle, expressed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, reported Sputnik.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic president of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,“ the former president wrote on X. - Bernama, Sputnik