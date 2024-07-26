Liquor company’s donation for charity concert, not for school funds - Ahmad Zahid

KOTA TINGGI: The recent sponsorship from a liquor company to a Chinese school in Sepang, Selangor, was intended for a charity concert, not for school funds, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid explained that the charity concert was organised by the school’s Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and the School Management Board (LPS). However, there was a perception that the donation was meant for school funds.

“What happened was that the company sponsored the event (charity concert). It was organised by the PTA and the LPS.

“In this matter, it did not even mention that the donation from the liquor company was channelled to school funds as per perception,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting the summary of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) retreat programme, at a hotel here today.

Recently, controversy emerged when an educational charity concert, intended to raise funds for building a school hall, was found to also involve donations and sponsorship from a liquor company.

This angered several parties, including UMNO Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who called for an investigation, and supported the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) move to ban donations to schools derived from gambling, cigarettes, drugs, and alcohol.

The MOE circular, dated March 29, 2018, stipulates that donations to schools must not involve proceeds derived from gambling, tobacco, drugs, alcohol, or similar activities, which could negatively impact students’ intellectual, spiritual, emotional, and physical development.

Following that, Unity Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the issue had been discussed in the Cabinet, and it was decided that Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, would clarify the matter.

The MOE, in a previous statement, emphasised that it takes the issue seriously, and is conducting further investigations. The Ministry also reminded administrators at educational institutions under its jurisdiction, to adhere to the existing guidelines regarding programme organisation and donation acceptance.