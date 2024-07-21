Cyberbullying: Communications Ministry to take action against social media platforms

CYBERJAYA: The Ministry of Communications will take action against several social media platforms over past incidents of cyberbullying, Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi expressed his dissatisfaction with how these platforms have addressed the issue.

“I don’t think they particularly care...so, I have had enough. We will send a loud and clear message to these platforms. Stay tuned,“ he told the media at the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony here today.

Fahmi said the decision to take action comes after discussions with three other ministries, namely, the Digital Ministry, the Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

He also said the ministry is currently collaborating with these ministries to examine three to four specific issues related to the matter.

Fahmi said the collaborative effort aims to update existing laws and ensure their effective implementation.

“We are examining the technology available today, whether it is artificial intelligence (AI) or various social media platforms. We may need to focus on the technical aspects to facilitate investigations and the prosecution process.

“This includes framing the charges. For example, in the case of the late Rajeswary Appahu, also known as Esha, who committed suicide due to alleged cyberbullying from a TikTok live session.” he said.

Fahmi added that he had seen a live TikTok session where some comments were excessively harsh, seemingly encouraging other viewers to behave inappropriately.

“These instances involve not only the perpetrators but also those who propagate such behavior. It’s about those who engage in the bullying and those who allow and incite others to participate,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said following the retreat with about 2,000 MADANI community members this morning, he will convey several proposals to the Finance Ministry regarding the implementation of BUDI MADANI.

“Some members said they need assistance, especially those in Felda or remote areas for expired vehicle road tax.

They require some support. In addition, some gave their views regarding the provisions for BUDI MADANI, which we have taken note of. We will forward these proposals to the Finance Ministry,“ Fahmi said.

BUDI MADANI is the government’s initiative to ensure that subsidy allocations are targeted towards deserving groups.

The 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Launch Ceremony, designed as a people’s carnival, took place from 9 am to 4.30 pm today with various activities prepared to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the people in anticipation of the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations.