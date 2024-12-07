Cyberbullying: PM Anwar wants stern action taken - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take stern action on cyberbullying cases, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesman said the prime minister was disappointed with the issue of cyberbullying, which led to the death of a TikTok influencer recently.

“The Prime Minister has stated that he is very dissatisfied with the cyberbullying incidents and has asked the MCMC and the police to take stern action.

“We need to strive to stop cyberbullying from continuing,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting media conference here today.

Fahmi said he had contacted TikTok and wants its representatives to take responsibility for the incident.

“They (TikTok) are ready to give better and closer cooperation to the Communications Ministry to overcome the problem and agreed to meet us next week,” he said, adding that the MCMC and the police also agreed to scrutinise and simplify the process for complainants to lodge reports on cyberbullying.

Fahmi said that to tackle the problem of cyberbullying on social media platforms, the ministry will review amendments to existing laws under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as several other related laws.

He said the ministry would also scrutinise if there is a need to create or enact a new act specifically for cyberbullying.

“Previously, a study was conducted on the issue of cyberbullying, but it was not continued by the previous government.

“I have received feedback from the Communications Ministry’s policy division that the report is there and we will review it and see if it is suitable to be brought to Parliament again or if improvements are needed,” he said.

Fahmi said the ministry would also examine methods to reduce the presence of fake accounts, particularly those misused for the purpose of cyberbullying.

“Many think that if we use fake accounts, we can say whatever we want to whoever we want without any repercussions or negative effects on us.

“So, what we ultimately see are the most extreme incidents, like what occurred recently,” he said, referring to the incident involving a TikTok influencer who allegedly took her own life following bullying online.