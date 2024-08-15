DBKL enforcement deputy director, assistant face bribery charges

SHAH ALAM: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) deputy director of Enforcement and his assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to two charges of corruption.

Muhamad Irwan Abdullah, 44, and his assistant Zahari Muhammad, 34, entered their pleas after the charges were read before Judge Datuk Anita Harun.

They are accused of jointly soliciting RM200,000 and receiving RM160,000 monthly from a 62-year-old man as an inducement to refrain from taking enforcement action against unlicensed entertainment premises under his supervision.

Muhamad Irwan also pleaded not guilty to a third corruption charge, for allegedly receiving RM130,000 in cash from the same individual as a bribe to prevent enforcement action against unlicensed entertainment premises managed by the man.

The offences were allegedly committed at a restaurant in Puchong between February and June 5 of this year.

They were charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

Judge Anita ordered both accused to be released on RM15,000 bail each, with the condition that they surrender their passports to the court, and set case mention for Sept 30.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin appeared for the prosecution, while Muhamad Irwan and Zahari were represented by lawyers Mak Kah Keong and Ahmad Faiz Munawar, respectively.

In a separate proceeding at the same court, Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) enforcement officer Azirin Azali Ramli, 48, pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge of receiving RM2,000 in cash from a 42-year-old individual.

The bribe was allegedly an inducement to refrain from enforcing Sections 46(1)(a) & (d) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, which had been violated by the individual’s company.

Azirin Azali was charged under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

The offence allegedly took place in front of a business premises in Hulu Langat at 4.26 pm on May 24.

Judge Anita ordered Azirin Azali to be released on RM10,000 bail, ordered him to surrender his passport, and set case mention for Oct 2.

The prosecution was led by Muaz Ahmad, while the accused was represented by lawyer K. Vasudevan Appu.