Death of eight-year-old girl: Mother, stepfather charged with murder

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard and his wife were charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering the woman’s eight-year-old daughter about two weeks ago.

Mamad Zulhelmy Amirrudin, 29, who is a security guard, and housewife Norfazira Radzi, 30, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Chai Guan Hock.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The couple is jointly charged with murdering Nur Anissa Afiera Muhamad Zulhafize at an apartment unit in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, between 11.51 am and 3.51 pm last Aug 17.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment for up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

The court set Oct 16 for mention for submission of the chemist and post-mortem reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Izariah Zainal appeared for the prosecution while the couple was unrepresented.