ASEAN ministries urged to boost regional trade and investment

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy must strengthen cooperation to drive regional trade and investment, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He highlighted plans for a joint forum involving ASEAN foreign, economic, and trade ministers to align strategies before the 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit.

“Before the summit of heads of state and government, the foreign ministers and ministers of economy and trade will convene in a single forum. It is intended for us to discuss and agree on an action plan to realise our aspirations of enhancing trade and investment among ASEAN countries,“ Mohamad told reporters after the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) plenary session.

The 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) is scheduled for Sept 22-28, preceding the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in October.

Mohamad stressed the need to tackle trade and non-trade barriers collectively, stating, “If necessary, we must address these trade and non-trade barriers head-on. We need to be more efficient, as the world has changed dramatically.”

He emphasised inter-ministerial coordination to ensure decisions translate into unified actions, reinforcing ASEAN’s economic resilience.

ASEAN’s total trade surged to US$3.8 trillion in 2024 from US$2.3 trillion in 2015, with intra-ASEAN trade rising to US$800 billion from US$500 billion.

The 58th AMM, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,“ featured 24 ministerial-level discussions with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and drew 1,500 participants, including Timor-Leste representatives and senior ASEAN Secretariat officials. - Bernama