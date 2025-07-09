24-hour KSATRIA hotline aids Malaysians and Indonesians in emergencies

JOHOR BAHRU: The Indonesian Consulate General (KJRI) in Johor Bahru has expanded its 24-hour KSATRIA hotline service to include Malaysians who need to report emergencies involving Indonesian nationals.

Consul General S. Sigit Widiyanto explained that the service, which stands for “KJRI Johor Bahru Selalu Ada Tanpa Ragu Lindungi Anda,“ is designed to protect not only Indonesian migrant workers but also Malaysians with close ties to Indonesians.

“This hotline is not just for Indonesian citizens. Malaysians can also use it if they witness an Indonesian involved in an accident or emergency,“ Sigit said.

He added that the service is particularly useful for Malaysians with Indonesian spouses, children, or domestic helpers, as well as in cases involving the death of an Indonesian in Malaysia.

Launched on April 2, 2023, KSATRIA has already registered 14,176 users and resolved over 90 per cent of the 3,676 reports received. Common issues include the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0), worker welfare, and immigration matters.

To improve accessibility, KJRI Johor Bahru has installed KSATRIA information boards at ferry terminals, starting with Stulang Laut on June 24.

Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal General Manager Mohd Tuah Mohd Amin praised the initiative, stating that it streamlines coordination for emergencies involving Indonesians.

“In the past, when problems occurred, we would randomly contact KJRI officers. But with the KSATRIA hotline, it’s now easier, more organised, and faster to get assistance,“ Mohd Tuah said.

The KSATRIA hotline is available via QR code or by calling +010-5288040, operating 24/7. - Bernama