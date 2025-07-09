Teen drowns after falling into Sungai Kuantan while fishing

KUANTAN: A 15-year-old boy who fell into Sungai Kuantan while fishing was found drowned after an extensive search and rescue operation.

Acting Kuantan police chief Superintendent Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed the victim’s body was recovered at 12.40 pm, approximately one kilometre from where he was believed to have slipped into the river.

The search involved multiple agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, and the Marine Police, alongside volunteers from the public.

The body was later sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for identification and a post-mortem examination.

Initial reports indicated the teenager was feared to have drowned after falling into the river near Jalan Indera Mahkota 15/7, Bandar Indera Mahkota, the previous evening.

Authorities launched the SAR operation immediately, but the discovery was made only the following day.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail expressed condolences to the victim’s family on behalf of the Pahang government.

He said that the state government had provided initial assistance to the boy’s family for his burial, adding that counselling services would be offered if needed.

He spoke to reporters after visiting the victim’s family alongside several state executive council members at the Forensic Medicine Department of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here today. - Bernama