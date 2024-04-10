Death of inmate in custody classified as sudden death

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a 25-year-old male inmate while in custody at the district police headquarters (IPD) in Pekan, Pahang, on May 4 has been classified as a sudden death.

Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS) director, Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, said a post-mortem was conducted on the deceased inmate on May 4 at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan Pahang, the same day he was found dead in the lockup at the IPD.

“However, JIPS will continue the probe from various angles before submitting the results of the investigation to the coroner,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case had also been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) on May 4 and May 7 in line with requirements contained in Section 26 of the Independent Police Conduct Commission Act 2022 (Act 839) and periodic reports for monitoring and investigation progress.

The suspect was arrested on May 1 by the Pekan IPD Criminal Investigation Department for riding a stolen motorcycle. A urine test found he was positive for morphine before he was remanded for three days starting May 1.