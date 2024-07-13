Decision of Dewan Rakyat speaker not driven by govt - Mohamed Khaled

MACHANG: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul’s decision to retain the positions of six former Bersatu members of Parliament was not motivated by any party, said UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The Minister of Defence on the other hand explained that the speaker can make his own decision based on the power he has and the institution of Parliament is not influenced by any party.

“The opposition has the right to voice their views, but at the same time needs to understand the decision made by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker in maintaining the position of six former Bersatu members who supported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ he said.

He told reporters after officiating the Machang UMNO Division 2024 delegates meeting at the Bukit Tiu Knowledge Transformation Centre, here last night.

On Thursday, Johari announced the decision not to vacate the seats of six former Bersatu members of Parliament after studying all matters and had informed Bersatu Chief Whip who is also Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in a letter dated July 9.

On June 20, Bersatu submitted a notice to the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat requesting that the six parliamentary seats of its representatives who previously supported the Prime Minister be vacated.

The notice was submitted based on the provisions of Article 49A(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution, which states that a member of the House of Representatives shall cease to be a member of the House and his seat shall become vacant when he ceases to be a member of a political party.

The six Members of Parliament are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar ) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).