Decision on GISBH doctrine expected after Conference of Rulers meeting in October - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision regarding the doctrine of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will only be known after receiving the consent of the Conference of Rulers, which will convene in October, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee, chaired by Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot and attended by all state muftis, would be meeting to discuss the matter from tomorrow until Sept 26, before the consent is sought.

“A special paper prepared by Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) on GISBH will be presented to the committee from tomorrow (Sept 24) until Sept 26 in Terengganu. The committee will decide on the matter of GISBH,” he told reporters after the pre-launch of the 64th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) here today.

He added that the MKI Muzakarah Committee’s decision regarding the matter would be presented to MKI chairman Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, and deputy chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, before being presented to the Conference of Rulers.

“We can expect a decision by October... We have acted swiftly to bring this paper into discussion tomorrow,” he said.

Commenting on the 64th MTHQA, themed “Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI,“ Mohd Na’im said 92 participants from 71 countries would be taking part in the competition to be held over eight days beginning Oct 5 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

He said 53 participants, comprising 39 men and 14 women from 41 countries, would be competing in the recitation category, while 39 participants, consisting of 26 men and 13 women from 30 countries, would take part in the memorisation category.

“There will be four participants from Malaysia: Mohamad Husaini Mahmur from Negeri Sembilan and Nor Hidayah Abd Rahman from Terengganu for recitation, while Muhammad Rifae’i Mat Zuki (Kedah) and Putri Aminah Mohd Hanif (Kelantan) will represent the country in the memorisation category,“ he said.

According to Mohd Na’im, the Prime Minister is expected to officiate the opening ceremony of the 64th MTHQA on Oct 5 (Saturday) at 8.55 pm.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, will graciously attend and present the awards to the Quran recitation and memorisation champions on Oct 12 at 8.55 pm,” he said.