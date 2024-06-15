Dengue cases drop in ME23, no deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases dropped to 2,508 in the 23rd Epidemiological Week (ME23) from June 2 to 8, compared to 2,522 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said no deaths from dengue fever complications were reported during the period.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME23 was 67,137 cases, compared to 51,331 cases for the same period in 2023.

“There were 48 deaths reported compared with 37 fatalities for the same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the number of hotspots reported in ME23 was 71, namely 53 in Selangor, seven in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four in Kedah, three in Perak, two in Penang and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said three chikungunya cases were recorded in ME23, taking the cumulative number of cases to 34.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 1,149 blood samples, six urine samples and two spinal fluid samples had been screened and all results were negative.

“Everyone needs to play a role and cooperate to ensure no breeding of Aedes mosquitoes around premises. The community is encouraged to conduct gotong-royong activities to eliminate Aedes breeding sites,” he said.