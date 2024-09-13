Dengue fever cases increase to 1,870 in week 36, one death reported

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases reported in Epidemiological Week (EW) 36, covering the Sept 1-7 period, increased to 1,870 compared to 1,765 in the previous week, with one death recorded due to complications, according to the Health Ministry (MOH).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to EW36 was 98,442, compared to 82,485 for the same period in 2023.

“There have been 89 deaths due to dengue fever complications reported, compared to 59 deaths for the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement here today.

The number of ‘hotspot’ localities reported in EW36 was 53, compared to 64 localities in the previous week.

He stated that of the 53 localities reported, 37 were in Selangor, six in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four each in Negeri Sembilan and Perak, and two in Kelantan.

For chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said two cases were recorded in EW36, and no chikungunya outbreaks were reported that week.

The cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 72.

For Zika surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 1,870 blood samples, eight urine samples and three cerebrospinal fluid samples were screened for Zika, with negative results.