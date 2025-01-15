Infrastructure upgrade of KDN’s MADANI adopted village 85% completed

LENGGONG: The infrastructure upgrade of the Home Ministry’s (KDN) MADANI Adopted Village in Kampung Beng here, is now 85 per cent completed since it was selected and launched by the ministry early last year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that all upgrading projects in the village are proceeding smoothly according to schedule, and there are currently two more projects under construction, namely the entrance arch and the Kampung Beng police post.

“I have been informed by the development team at KDN, as well as the district office and the local council, which are the implementing agencies for some of the projects, that they will be fully completed within a month.”

Shamsul Anuar said this to reporters after the handing over ceremony of a boat for the Kampung Beng Police Post and keys to the Lenggong Police Station quarters, which was also attended by KDN secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat, today.

Meanwhile, regarding the bid to make Lenggong Geopark in Perak a UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp), the deputy minister said they are currently awaiting assessment by the relevant committee, with the results expected to be known by next year.

“We are optimistic about Lenggong’s potential because it meets the criteria and has internationally recognised sites with the features and qualifications required for UGGp status in various aspects,” Shamsul Anuar said.

In April last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability announced its commitment to elevate the Sarawak Delta Geopark in Sarawak and the Lenggong Geopark in Perak as UGGps.

This recognition is seen as important in the government’s efforts to see more National Geoparks achieve UGGp status, which is expected to have a positive impact on the country.