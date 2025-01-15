Piano virtuoso Maksim fronts World Tour Segmenti to KL

RENOWNED virtuoso classical crossover pianist Maksim Mrvica will perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of his World Tour Segmenti.

The concert, organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, is scheduled for February 12 at the Mega Star Arena, starting at 8.30pm.

The event will feature Maksim alongside an orchestra, performing music from his latest album Segmenti.

The setlist includes reimagined songs by ABBA and Queen, as well as classical works by Chopin, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Originally from Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim began playing piano at nine and continued despite challenges during wartime.

He trained at the Zagreb Academy of Music, the Franz Liszt Academy in Hungary, and the Russian Conservatory Alexander Scriabin in Paris.

Maksim is known for his pieces such as Croatian Rhapsody and his interpretations of Flight of the Bumblebee and themes from Pirates of the Caribbean, Game of Thrones, and Mission Impossible.

His technical skills and dynamic style have brought him recognition worldwide.

Tickets for the concert have been available since December 12, 2024, at www.ticketingtix.com.

Tickets prices are set at RM888 (VIP), RM688 (CAT 1), RM488 (CAT 2), RM288 (CAT 3), and RM188 (CAT 4).

For further updates, follow Lo-Fi Entertainment on Instagram (@lofi.entertainment) and Facebook (facebook.com/lofi.entertainmentkl).