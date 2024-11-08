Department director, deputy director among four remanded over corruption probe

MELAKA: Four individuals, including a director and a deputy director of a department in Melaka, have been remanded for one to three days from today to assist in investigation into a corruption case involving false claims.

High Court Deputy Registrar Rafidah Che Aziz issued the order to remand three of the suspects for three days and another for one day.

The three men and one woman, aged between 34 and 60, were remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

All of them were detained at about 5 pm yesterday at the Melaka MACC office.

State MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.