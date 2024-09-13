Deviant teachings in Selangor: JAIS forms task force

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has formed a task force to investigate allegations regarding Islamic religious schools and learning centres involved in spreading deviant teachings.

Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the task force, chaired by JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, was set up following the police investigation on a company believed to exploit children and religion.

The state government, he said, would not hesitate to take strict action, including withdrawing the licence, of tahfiz centres or religious schools found to be involved with deviant teachings.

“JAIS has been instructed to monitor closely tahfiz centres and religious schools, including those not registered with JAIS. in Selangor.

“The Selangor government is committed to ensuring the safety of tahfiz centres and religious schools from being used to exploit children and spread deviant teachings,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged those with information about religious schools or tahfiz centres involved with deviant teachings to report the matter to JAIS.

Last Wednesday, the police through Op Global rescued 402 children from 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan that are linked to a company accused of exploiting children and religion.