Dewan Rakyat Speaker continues working visit to east zone assemblies

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will continue with his working visit to state legislative assemblies in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from tomorrow till Aug 13.

The Parliament Corporate Communications Division said in a statement that the working visit was a continuation of Johari’s visit to the state assemblies in the south zone from July 23 to 25 and the north zone from Aug 5 to 8.

His working visit to the East Coast will begin with a courtesy call to Kelantan Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on Aug 11 followed by visits to the Terengganu state assembly on Aug 12 and the Pahang state assembly on Aug 13, and finally the Selangor state assembly on Aug 15.

“Throughout his visit, the crux of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s discussions will be on how to popularise the legislative institution, the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches as well as nurturing a new generation of leadership that has knowledge of statehood and national administration,” the division said.

-- BERNAMA