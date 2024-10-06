Dewan Rakyat Speaker leads parliament delegation to Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, is on a working visit to Brunei today in conjunction with the Tripartite Forum on Building a Vibrant Digital Economy in ASEAN: Strategies for Cyber Resilience and Shared Prosperity.

Parliament of Malaysia said that Johari is scheduled to deliver a keynote address themed ‘Building a Vibrant Digital and Cyber Resilient ASEAN’.

His address will discuss the impact of ASEAN’s digital transformation on the socio-economic conditions of 400 million digital users in the region, as well as the role of MPs in collaborating with both the public and private sectors to ensure a sustainable and secure digital future for ASEAN.

“During the working visit, the Speaker will also meet with the Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Siti Rozaimeriyanty Abdul Rahman, to discuss initial preparations for the Malaysian Parliament to host AIPA in 2025.

“The Speaker, along with his deputy Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor, is also scheduled to meet with Speaker of the Brunei Legislative Council Datuk Seri Setia Awang Abdul Rahman Mohamed Taib,“ it said in a statement.

The tripartite forum is hosted by AIPA, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council of Brunei, the APEC Business Advisory Council of Brunei, and supported by the Brunei Legislative Council and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

The statement added that the forum serves as a prelude to the main event, the 15th AIPA Caucus Meeting, which will take place from tomorrow until Wednesday (June 12), themed ‘Strengthening ASEAN Cyber Resilience through Parliamentary Cooperation: Towards a Future of Safe and Vibrant Digital Economy’.

The meeting will be attended by delegations from AIPA member countries to discuss the implementation status of resolutions adopted at the 44th AIPA General Assembly in Jakarta last year, to support ASEAN’s commitment to developing a digital economy across the region by 2025 as well as the development of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).