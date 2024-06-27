Diesel subsidy appeals to be presented to cabinet for consideration after review

PETALING JAYA: The appeals from various parties to be considered for diesel subsidies will be presented to the Cabinet for consideration after being reviewed.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the government was aware of the appeals made including those by tow truck operators.

“Everything is under consideration. They (parties) have submitted their justifications and as soon as the appeals committee does the analysis, we will present it for the Cabinet’s consideration,” he said.

“For now, no decision has been made as we are still doing the analysis because the basic principle is that those who are eligible for the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) are the sectors or types of transport involved in the delivery of important goods that are used on a daily basis by large communities,“ he said.

Armizan said this after the Shopee Seller Summit 2024 closing ceremony here today.

However, he said the government is open to any appeal as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be given the best consideration.

Previously, the media reported that more than 1,000 tow truck operators had urged the government to include them in the list of 23 categories of vehicles eligible to receive the diesel subsidy under the SKDS.

The 1Malaysia Tow Truck and Car Transport Association (1MTTCC) claimed that since the targeting of diesel subsidies on June 10, their operating costs have doubled following the increase in diesel prices to RM3.35 per litre from RM2.15.