Bold and inclusive 13MP key for Malaysia’s future resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) must adopt a bold and inclusive approach to secure long-term national resilience, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He emphasised the need for the government to prioritise critical areas such as social protection, healthcare reform, and climate action when tabling the Plan in Parliament on July 28.

Lee highlighted the urgency of strengthening social safety nets, particularly for the B40 group and vulnerable communities.

“With an ageing population and rising chronic diseases, Malaysia needs comprehensive healthcare reforms, including mental health services and better support for caregivers,“ he said in a statement today.

Education and human capital development must also be prioritised, with a focus on digital literacy and STEM integration.

“Teachers must be empowered, and school infrastructure upgraded. Equal access to education in rural areas is essential to reduce inequality,“ he added.

Environmental sustainability remains a key concern, with Lee urging strong climate commitments, improved waste management, and reforestation programmes.

Economic restructuring should shift towards high-value industries, fostering innovation and supporting MSMEs while attracting green and digital investments.

Affordable housing, urban liveability, and public transport upgrades were also cited as crucial for equitable development.

Lee stressed the need for good governance reforms, including transparency and public participation in policymaking.

“Digital inclusion must be a national priority, with better broadband access in rural areas and digital safety education,“ he said.

The 13MP presents an opportunity to rebuild Malaysia sustainably by addressing current gaps and anticipating future challenges.

“Only through a whole-of-nation approach can we achieve a more equitable, secure, and resilient Malaysia,“ Lee concluded.