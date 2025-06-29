Ahmad Zahid mourns passing of former press secretary Azmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his former press secretary, Datuk Dr Azmi Abdul Malek, who died earlier today.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Ahmad Zahid described Azmi’s demise as a significant loss for both his family and colleagues.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted Azmi’s professional contributions, noting his tenure as Head of Corporate Communications during his time as Home Minister.

“The late Azmi also served as my press secretary when I led the Defence Ministry. His dedication to his responsibilities was unwavering,“ he shared.

The Deputy Prime Minister extended prayers for Azmi’s soul, asking for divine mercy and forgiveness.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and patience during this difficult period.