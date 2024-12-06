Diesel subsidy: KPDN issues 191 notices to traders since Monday, says Fuziah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) issued 191 notices during Ops Kesan 2.0 following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies starting last Monday.

In a statement today, its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh reported that the notices were issued after inspection of 346 premises nationwide from Monday till today, resulting in 23 complaints and three investigation papers being opened.

“KPDN would like to remind traders that strict action will be taken against individuals or companies committing offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to safeguard and protect consumer rights,“ she said.

Fuziah informed that the ministry has made thorough preparations to address complaints about traders unreasonably raising prices, particularly involving beneficiaries of the targeted diesel subsidies and traders who were previously ineligible for these benefits before the targeted subsidy was implemented.

She noted that Ops Kesan 2.0, launched last Saturday, is part of the ministry’s preparations for the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy.

The statement also advised the public to submit any complaints related to the targeted diesel subsidy through the special hotline at 012-6654292 or via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317/ 019-848 8000. Additionally, they can contact the call centre at 1-800-886-800, use the KPDN e-Aduan Portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, or the Ez ADU KPDN smartphone app.

On Sunday, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced that the price of diesel at all retail stations in Peninsular Malaysia is set at RM3.35 per litre, the market price without subsidy, starting from 12:01 am.

When announcing this, he explained that this is the unsubsidised market price based on the average for May 2024 according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

By setting the price and implementing targeted diesel subsidy, it is expected to save RM4 billion annually and strengthen the country’s financial position in the long term.