DNS redirection: No timeline set for MCMC engagement sessions - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: No timeline has been set for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) engagement sessions regarding the implementation of DNS redirection following the decision to halt its implementation, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the efforts made by MCMC should have been more extensive, with a need to double or even triple their engagements especially involving the tech community.

“I believe that on this issue, there are a lot more experts who would like to share their experience with us and I welcome them. That’s why we do not set any timeline because we do not want to rush into a decision.

“We want MCMC to conduct proper, comprehensive engagement. If they need one month, let’s do it or they need three months, let’s do it.

“I think it is very, very important for the nation and the tech community to understand the intentions and after that the consequences, I think this is something that we should not take too lightly,“ she told reporters after launching the 36th Pos Shop at the Pudu Post Office here today.

Teo said this when asked on the directive made by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday to halt the DNS redirection implementation and the minister’s proposal for MCMC to continue holding engagement sessions on the matter.

She also addressed the challenges faced by Malaysians especially online gambling, pornography and online crime as they are getting more serious.

“You can see, that is the intention by MCMC which is good, however I believe there is no point for us to implement a policy without proper consultation.

“Then before you (implement it) get the support from the community especially on this issue, from the tech community,“ she said.

Asked on the investigation following Seputeh MP Teresa Kok alleged statement over halal certification, which is related to the royalty, religion, and race (3R), Teo said MCMC is working closely with the police.

Earlier, Teo inaugurated the Pudu Post Shop, which is also the 36th Post Shop here today.

Pos Shop provides a one-stop solution for the local community, combining postal and parcel services with a retail space offering daily necessities in a comfortable shopping environment.

Pos Shop also provides Pos Kafe with a variety of food options including coffee, drinks, and fast food in addition to selling daily necessities, personal care products, and household items.

Pos Malaysia also aims to add 14 more Pos Shop branches in the some states to bring the total to 50 stores across Malaysia by the end of 2024.

Also present were Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun and Pos Malaysia Group chief marketing, communications and sustainability officer Fiona Liao