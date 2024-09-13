DOE getting to the bottom of Sungai Tebrau pollution

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) is conducting investigations and inspections on premises suspected of causing pollution that resulted in a foul odour and an oily layer on the surface of Sungai Tebrau in Johor, on Monday.

DOE Director-General, Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, in a statement today, informed that the investigation was carried out by traversing Sungai Tebrau following complaints received about the foul odour in areas around Bukit Indah, Kempas, Senai, Skudai, and Kulai.

He said that nine samples have been taken for analysis by the Chemistry Department, and monitoring using drones as well as air quality checks near the incident site have been conducted.

For the pollution detected in Taman Perindustrian Tiong Nam and Taman Perindustrian Tropika, Wan Abdul Latiff said that DOE will ensure that the cleanup and disposal of the waste are carried out by licensed contractors according to the specified terms of reference.

“All industrial parties are reminded that strict action under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 will be taken against any premises that cause environmental pollution,” he said.

Wan Abdul Latiff emphasised that the government takes environmental crimes seriously and heavier penalties have been imposed through the 2024 amendment to the Environmental Quality Act, which includes fines and penalties ranging from RM5,000 to RM10 million, as well as a mandatory prison sentence of up to five years.

He urged the public to report any activities that pollute the environment via the 24-hour toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727, or by email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my, or through JAS’s e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.