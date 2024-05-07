DOF initiates probe, samples fish feed from PSJ feed Sdn Bhd for food composition verification

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) will initiate an investigation by sampling fish feed from PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd’s factory to verify its food composition.

DOF said today that the analysis of these fish feed samples will be completed within 14 working days.

This follows a raid on a recycling plant in Kuala Muda, Kedah, by the Department of Environment (DOE) yesterday. The plant is suspected of processing recycled materials into plastic pellets and packaging them in recycled plastic bags.

“The packaging used resembles fish feed bags, causing confusion among farmers who mistakenly believed the plastic pellets were fish feed,” the statement read.

It was reported yesterday that the DOE had discovered a recycling plant suspected of processing used plastic into fish feed pellets. Approximately 100 metric tonnes of these pellets had already been processed and packaged in plastic bags labeled as freshwater fish feed.

DOF clarified that the recycling plant has no connection to PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd, a legitimate fish feed factory operating in Penang since 2022.

PSJ Feed Sdn Bhd is currently in the process of obtaining a Fish Quality Certificate (FQC), which demonstrates the company’s commitment to product quality and safety, according to DOF.

The department assured the public that all fish feed produced by registered factories complying with DOF standards is safe for use.

DOF said it consistently enforces and monitors fish feed factories to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards under the Animal Feeds Act 2009.

It also announced its collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services and related agencies to enhance supervision of animal feed manufacturing operations, ensuring no harmful substances are used in fish feed production.

“DOF advises aquaculture farmers to exercise caution and ensure that purchased fish feed products come from legitimate sources with recognised certifications,” the statement read further.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Senior Director of the Aquaculture Division Datuk Azahari Othman today refuted claims of plastic pellets used as fish feed, describing it as a misunderstanding.