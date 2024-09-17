Dolphin carcass found in Kuala Sungai Padang

KANGAR: The carcass of a dolphin, weighing about 130 kilogrammes (kg) was found in the Kuala Sungai Padang area near here today.

Perlis Fisheries Director Mohammed Roshaizat Mustaffa said the department was alerted about the finding at 11 am.

“The carcass is of the Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris). This fish has been dead for three days and based on its length, it is about 130kg,“ he said.

Mohammed Roshaizat said checks on the carcass did not find any injury on the body and the cause of its death is still under investigation.

“Data on the carcass has been taken, such as morphometric data and samples have also been taken for the purpose of laboratory analysis.