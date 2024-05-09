Don’t go making social media content at sinkhole site - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have warned the public to stay away and refrain from making social media content at the sinkhole site along Jalan Masjid India.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said he had instructed his officers to be stationed at the site to ensure other agencies can carry out their remedial work without disruption.

“We don’t want the public to go to the sinkhole site and make Tik Tok content there. Please stay away from the area.

“The hole in the area is about eight to 10 metres deep. We need to remind the public that the site is under police surveillance and they should not endanger themselves,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters here today.

In the incident Indian tourist G Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into a sinkhole that opened up at her feet on the morning of Aug 23.

The search and rescue mission for the woman, which was launched on the same day, was called off nine days later after the government reviewed reports from all agencies related to the operation.

Regarding the landslide in Wangsa Maju, Rusdi said that soil testing is currently being conducted before the sheet piling is installed along the affected banks.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued notices for 14 houses to be vacated, while three houses remain safe for occupancy,” he said.

Heavy rains on Aug 22 caused part of the retaining wall at Taman Bunga Raya near Wardieburn Camp to collapse, leading to the immediate evacuation of 52 residents from 17 terraced houses.