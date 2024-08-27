Don’t practise double standards when under probe - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged everyone not to practise double standards by claiming that the government is unfair when investigations are conducted against them.

Ahmad Zahid said the fact is that the Attorney General (AG) has the authority to prosecute anyone, including former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“When it happens to them, they claim it is a rushed job. If it happens to me, ‘this is a very comprehensive investigation.’ The reality is that when you do something wrong, an investigation is carried out. The AG has full authority to prosecute.

“Previously, I was charged before the investigation was completed, which is why, during my case, amendments were made to the charges, meaning it was not finalised.

“When it happened to me, they said the government was being fair, but when it happens to them, they claim the government is unfair. Double standards, don’t do that,” he told reporters after opening the 2024 International Social Security Association (ISSA) Technical Seminar at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Bersatu claimed that the investigation regarding Muhyiddin’s speech, which allegedly touched on the credibility of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, was conducted hastily.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the AG’s swift prosecution of Muhyiddin concerning the case also raises many more questions.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, was charged today at the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Kelantan for allegedly making seditious remarks related to race, religion and royalty (3R) in his speech during the recent Nenggiri state by-election campaign.