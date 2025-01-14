KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor is gradually improving, with a decrease in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres, while Perak reported no change and Pahang saw a slight increase in the number of people seeking shelter.

In Johor, the number of evacuees has decreased to 1,860 as of 4 pm, down from 2,498 earlier this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, said that all evacuees from 537 families were being housed in 17 relief centres across the four affected districts.

“A total of 13 relief centres have been closed as the flood situation in those areas has fully recovered, allowing the affected individuals to return home,” he said.

“Kota Tinggi continues to record the highest number of evacuees, with 1,016 people, followed by Kluang (410), Pontian (381), and Johor Bahru with 53 evacuees.

According to Azmi, only Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, was reported to have exceeded the danger level, with a reading of 14.54 meters (m), although the water level is on a downward trend.

He added that Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang, and Kulai districts are expected to experience rain, while Segamat and Batu Pahat will be cloudy. In contrast, Muar, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, and Tangkak are expected to experience clear weather this evening.

Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung) in Kota Tinggi remains impassable by all types of vehicles due to floodwaters, with no alternative route available, he said.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Infobencana portal reported an increase in evacuees in Rompin this afternoon, with 186 people from 43 families, compared with 184 people from 42 families reported earlier in the morning.

All evacuees are being accommodated at the Kampung Jawa Public Hall in Rompin, and they are residents from Kampung Pantai 3 and 4, as well as Kampung Jawa.

In Perak, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees in Manjung remained unchanged at 31 people from nine families as of this afternoon.

The evacuees have been sheltered at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Beruas since January 9. They are residents of Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi, and Kampung Pengkalan Damar.

The state Department of Irrigation and Drainage also reported that the water level of Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak has reached the alert level, with a reading of 165.44m, compared to the normal level of 165.10m. Additionally, the water level at Sungai Perak in Pasang Api, Bagan Datuk, is at 1.99m, above the normal level of 1m.