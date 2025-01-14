NILAI: National women’s track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri’s win in the women’s elite sprint event at the President’s Cup Series 1 here today will serve as her in good stead in the upcoming 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships next month.

The 22-year-old put on an excellent display to beat South Korean cyclist Kim Haeun in the first and third rounds of the finals to win the gold medal at the Malaysian National Velodrome. Her Malaysian teammate, Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid won the bronze.

“It was very difficult to compete against the South Koreans as they have many strong senior cyclists.

In the second round, I was rather slow as I made a tactical mistake but I didn’t repeat it and managed to do my best in the determining round,” she said when met at the end of the race, adding that the presence of so many international cyclists provided a stiff challenge to her.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom won the bronze medal in the men’s elite sprint event when he beat compatriot Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis. Australian cyclist Sam Gallagher won the gold after he beat South Korean Bae Junhyeong, who received the silver medal.