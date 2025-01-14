BUTTERWORTH: An angler at Pantai Robina here made an alarming discovery early this morning when he stumbled upon a box containing a pistol, along with various bullet casings and live ammunition.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said investigations revealed that the man discovered the plastic-wrapped box, which contained the firearm and ammunition, at 4.30 am.

“The police and forensic team promptly responded to the scene and seized all the items, including a pistol with a magazine containing 10 live bullets, as well as another magazine with 10 live bullets,” he said.

“Additionally, among the items seized were 21 live S&B Luger 9mm bullets; 24 R-P Luger 9mm bullets; three Thai Arms 9mm bullets; and a black plastic wrap that held a black AVD10 LXGD laser attachment.

Hamzah added that further investigations were underway, focusing on identifying the individuals involved or in possession of the weapons and ammunition. The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

He emphasised that the police are committed and proactive in dismantling groups or individuals engaged in violent criminal activities that pose a threat to the nation’s security and peace.