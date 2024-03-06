DPM, Cabinet Ministers congratulate King on his official birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet Ministers, through their respective social media sites, prayed and expressed congratulations to His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim in conjunction with the official birthday of the King of Malaysia, today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his family prayed that Sultan Ibrahim reigns with full sovereignty, long life and is always blessed by Allah SWT.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof prayed that His Majesty would continue to reign on the throne with greatness, sovereignty, and prosperity and rule with justice and equity.

“We, all Malaysians pray that His Majesty the King will always be blessed,“ he said.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil also prayed and expressed his congratulations on the official birthday of the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim.

“Thank you from me and all the people of the Ministry of Communications and the Office of the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament. Long live the King,“ he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legislation and Institutional Reforms) Azalina Othman Said prayed that Allah SWT may extend the life of Tuanku and always be in His care and mercy.

Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek also prayed that Allah SWT would extend His life and bless His Majesty’s government.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu prayed that Allah SWT bestows long-lasting health and prosperity on Their Majesties, the King and the Queen and the entire Royal Family.