DPM Fadillah assures govt officials will closely monitor Kedah floods

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof assured that government officials will continue to closely monitor the floods in Kedah.

He added that the government will also focus on assisting flood victims and developing a long-term plan to mitigate risks in the future.

“At the ministry level, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) already has plans in place to address flood risks.

“Several measures will be implemented simultaneously, some of which can be resolved immediately, while others will require a moderate to long-term approach,“ he told the media after launching the guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics (AIGE) here today.

Fadillah noted that while disaster management falls under the jurisdiction of the state government, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) also has monitoring bodies at the district and state levels.

“All agencies will be involved to ensure the safety of the people as that’s our top priority. Those affected will be relocated to safe places. Second, we will assess the assistance needed, and third, we will consider the long-term planning and other related matters.

When asked about the government’s additional efforts to address the worsening of floods due to climate change, he acknowledged that the situation has become increasingly unpredictable.

“This is something we cannot foresee due to global climate change, but what is important is that we already have an action framework under NADMA,“ he said.

Fadillah emphasised that established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be activated each time a disaster occurs.

“These SOPs will be applied in all flood-affected areas to ensure that rescue and assistance are carried out smoothly. Our priority is to ensure safety and to minimise the people’s discomfort,“ he stated.

As of 8 am today, the number of flood victims in Kedah increased to 6,087, compared to 4,425 last night.

The Kota Setar district recorded the highest number at 2,424 individuals, followed by Kubang Pasu (1,537), Pokok Sena (925), Pendang (806), Kuala Muda (184), Bandar Baharu (131), and Kulim (80).