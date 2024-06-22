DPM Fadillah to deliver keynote address at London climate action week

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will deliver a keynote address at the High-Level Dialogue on Coal Phase-Out during the 2024 London Climate Action Week on the invitation of the United Kingdom (UK) government next week.

The Energy Transition and Air Transformation Ministry (PETRA) in a statement today, announced that this will be part of Fadillah’s official itinerary in the UK from June 23 to 27.

According to PETRA, Fadillah’s participation in the High-Level Dialogue session, in his capacity as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, is crucial for highlighting Malaysia’s perspective and that of other developing countries in the effort towards energy transition.

“Malaysia’s stance on ensuring that the energy transition is implemented fairly and equitably, including aspects of coal phasing-out, is important to highlight in international forums such as the London Climate Week.

“This is because the economic development needs of developing countries must also be considered in the global climate change and energy transition aspirations led by developed countries, said PETRA.

Fadillah is also slated to undertake a technical visit to the Vantage RE PLC wind power plant project, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), aimed at observing and learning about industry development and regulatory control in the UK from the perspective of project developers and owners.

He will also convene with the International Hydropower Association (IHA), a global organisation that advocates for stakeholders in hydropower development. The objective is to explore collaborative efforts with the IHA to maximise the potential of hydropower in Malaysia, particularly in Sarawak, as a reliable baseload electricity supply source.

In addition, he will visit Wessex Water, a water and sewerage services company in Bath, West London, owned by YTL Power International Berhad, to review the company’s raw water treatment systems and wastewater management practices.

“While in the UK, the deputy prime minister is also scheduled to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in London to provide updates on national development initiatives, particularly on advancements in energy transition,“ read the statement.